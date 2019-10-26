|
|
IANNITELLI, Beverly A. (Stubbs) Age 90, of West Bridgewater, died peacefully October 25, 2019. Beverly
was the loving wife for 61 years of Alexander D. Iannitelli. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Henry H. and Eileen T. (Flood) Stubbs. Beverly was the mother of Christopher and Anne Iannitelli of West Bridgewater, David and Leda Iannitelli of Brewster and Jean Pombo and her husband Stephen of Brewster. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Shirley DiCroce.
Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), BROCKTON, Monday, October 28, from 5-8pm. The Funeral Procession will gather at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, at 10am for a Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, South Easton at 11am. Burial will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Wednesday at 2:15pm. Please consider donations in Beverly's name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral Cremation Service.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019