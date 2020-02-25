|
|
FARDY, Beverly Ann (Kimbell) Of Wayland and Wareham, passed away on February 21, 2020, peacefully following a courageous fight with cancer at the age of 80. Beverly battled her failing health for several months with an optimistic demeanor and rarely complained of the discomfort she endured. She was the beloved wife for 60 years of George F. Fardy, Jr. of Wayland and Wareham. Loving mother of Michael of New York and David and his wife Lillian of Wareham (formerly of Millis). She leaves her cherished grandson Joshua and his wife Kerrin and great-grandson Joshua Devon, Jr. of Marion and grandson Bradley of Millis. She is survived by her sister-in-law Sandra Kimbell, niece Debbie Bayha and family Rob, Robbie, & Carolyn, her sister-in-law Jane Fardy, niece Lauren Mann and family Tedd, Michael, Amanda & Ashley, and nephew Eric Fardy and family Amy, Colin and Sam, along with her nephews Michael and Mark Wuollet and nieces Margaret and MaryEllen Wuollet, all of Minnesota. She was predeceased by her parents George, Sr. and Jessie Kimbell and siblings Caroline Kimbell, Bob and George Kimbell, sister-in-law Joan Wuollet and brother-in-law Walter Fardy Beverly was a nurse for over 40 years at Newton Wellesley Hospital. She loved being with her family and friends, spending time in their lovely home in Wareham. She enjoyed taking long walks, bike riding, baking, knitting sweaters for everyone, sing-alongs with her late brother George, watching the birds, reading and doing puzzles of all kinds. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), WAYLAND followed by her Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Fardy family lot in North Cemetery, 65 Old Sudbury Rd., Wayland. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , 3 Speen St, #250, Framingham, MA 01701 or The of MA/NH, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020