HUNTER, Beverly Ann Age 86, of Peabody, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at NSMC Salem Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Quincy, MA, to Charlie and Ester Larson, she raised her family primarily in Melrose and Stoneham, MA.
Beverly was a loving mother, whose passion in life was taking care of her family. After graduating from Quincy High School in 1951, she quickly entered the workforce. While working as an administrative assistant at Babson-United Advisors, Beverly met her future husband, William Hunter. After a brief engagement, she married Bill, and they remained happily married and devoted to each other for the next 60 years. They will Rest In Peace side by side now in Wood End Cemetery in Reading, MA.
As the glue to the Hunter homestead, Beverly always made sure everyone's needs were taken care of before her own. With Bill often traveling for his job, Beverly managed the household chores. She took pride in every load of laundry washed, every shirt pressed, and every meal prepared. Her brownies were always moist. More importantly, she provided the daily emotional support her children needed as they grew from toddlers to young adults.
Later in life, Beverly beamed with joy at being a grandmother, and she adored all of her grandchildren equally. Well into her old age, and afflicted with many health problems, she would still handwrite birthday notes to each of her grandchildren, and enclose a personal check. The cards would always arrive punctually.
Known to enjoy a glass of wine, Beverly liked to accompany Bill on his bridge trips to Bermuda. She would occasionally partake in Swedish delicacies (her partial descent), and laugh at her foibles.
A loyal friend to many, Beverly will always be remembered for her kindness and her devotion to family. She led a purposeful life with dignity, grace, and compassion.
Beverly is survived by her sister, Jackie Learson, sons, Richard Hunter and Robert Hunter, daughter, Kimberly Hunter, and seven grandchildren.
The family will hold a private Funeral and burial, respectively, at the Anderson Bryant Funeral Home, 4Common Street, STONEHAM, MA 02180 , and Wood End Cemetery, Franklin St., Reading, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019