1/1
BEVERLY ANN MALATESTA TEMPLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BEVERLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TEMPLE, Beverly Ann Malatesta Of Millis, MA, passed away on August 30, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the widow of Herbert M. Temple (Peter); the step-mother of Peter of Aquinnah, MA and Paul of Longmont, CO; and step-grandmother of Zoe and Alexa of Charleston, SC and Tashi, Kira and Galen in CO. She is also survived by her four nephews, Bill, Joseph, Christoper and Anthony Lunn; her nieces, Sheri and Tracey Lunn and Brandi Young; and their children, John, William, Daniel, Lily, Sawyer Lunn; and her dear friend, Saundra Skiesgelas. She was predeceased by her sister, Joan Lunn. Born in Cambridge, MA December 5, 1943, to Joseph and Vera Malatesta, she grew up in Watertown, MA in a wonderful kid-friendly neighborhood and received a BA in English and American Literature from Brandies University. Most of her career was spent in the publishing and consulting industries. In 1988, she married and moved to Millis, where her husband operated a sheep and blueberry farm until his death in 2012. Deeply caring, generous and passionately engaged in her family and community, she touched the lives of many by whom she will be remembered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Perkins School for the Blind or Camp Sunshine. Burial services at Bourne national Cemetery will be private. Because of COVID, a celebration of Beverly's Life will be held at a future date.

View the online memorial for Beverly Ann Malatesta TEMPLE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved