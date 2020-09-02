TEMPLE, Beverly Ann Malatesta Of Millis, MA, passed away on August 30, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the widow of Herbert M. Temple (Peter); the step-mother of Peter of Aquinnah, MA and Paul of Longmont, CO; and step-grandmother of Zoe and Alexa of Charleston, SC and Tashi, Kira and Galen in CO. She is also survived by her four nephews, Bill, Joseph, Christoper and Anthony Lunn; her nieces, Sheri and Tracey Lunn and Brandi Young; and their children, John, William, Daniel, Lily, Sawyer Lunn; and her dear friend, Saundra Skiesgelas. She was predeceased by her sister, Joan Lunn. Born in Cambridge, MA December 5, 1943, to Joseph and Vera Malatesta, she grew up in Watertown, MA in a wonderful kid-friendly neighborhood and received a BA in English and American Literature from Brandies University. Most of her career was spent in the publishing and consulting industries. In 1988, she married and moved to Millis, where her husband operated a sheep and blueberry farm until his death in 2012. Deeply caring, generous and passionately engaged in her family and community, she touched the lives of many by whom she will be remembered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Perkins School for the Blind or Camp Sunshine. Burial services at Bourne national Cemetery will be private. Because of COVID, a celebration of Beverly's Life will be held at a future date.