|
|
McMILLAN, Beverly Ann Age 79, of Plymouth, MA, passed away on June 26, 2020. Born in Norwood on March 1, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Delia Haldane. In the 1970's, Beverly began working for the Boston Globe. She was quickly promoted to manager and became the first female to hold that position. After 30 years with the Globe, Beverly retired. Meeting her one true love, Tom, later in her life, she loved long motorcycle rides with him and hopping in his Cadillac with her three youngest children for trips into Boston. Beverly also enjoyed yearly vacations to Florida to visit her cousins, bird and squirrel-watching, admiring and appreciating flowers, doing crossword puzzles, frequenting yard sales, thrift stores, flea markets and spending time with her beloved dog, Tucker, who recently passed away. The longtime companion of the late Thomas Moore. Beverly is survived by her children, Cindy McMillan of Salisbury, MA, Todd McMillan and his husband, Andrew James Stone, of Dorchester, Lisa Piper and her husband, Randy, of Somerville, ME, Peter McMillan of Plymouth and the late Stephen McMillan. Beverly was the sister of the late William Haldane. She leaves her grandchildren, Jessica and Michael Rabasco, Adria and Jenna McMillan, Adrianna McMillan, and Alexandria, Austin, and Jordan Piper; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Elli, Christopher, Caden, and Andrew. She will be greatly missed by several beloved cousins in the Miami, Boston, and New York area. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverly's memory to Pat Roche Hospice Home, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. To sign Beverly's online guestbook, visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020