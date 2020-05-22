|
PANETTIERE, Beverly Ann (Young) Of Arlington on May 19th. She was predeceased by her husband Vincent Angelo Panettiere of Norfolk, who died on May 25, 2011. She leaves her daughter Leigh Panettiere of Arlington, Leigh's husband Chris Mirra and their son Sam; her son Vincent A. Panettiere, Jr. of North Reading; her son James Panettiere of Sherborn, James' wife Kristina, and their daughters Eve and Margot; her brothers and sisters-in-law, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Beverly also leaves many good friends in the Arlington Community, including the Arlington Senior Center, which was central to her active life. Beverly's enthusiasm spilled over into the lives of everyone who knew her. She loved to travel, dance and play games. She believed fervently in the importance of physical exercise, attending as many Senior Center exercise classes as possible. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated, loving mother, grandmother and wife. She kept us all on our toes with her wonderful, spontaneous spirit. We will always miss her! Beverly will be laid to rest at the Norfolk Cemetery in a private family service. Her family will celebrate her life at a later date when all of her friends can join us. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's memory can be made to the Arlington Council on Aging, 27 Maple St., Arlington, MA 02474. Please write "in memory of Beverly Panettiere" in the memo line. Arrangements are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020