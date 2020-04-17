Boston Globe Obituaries
|
BEVERLY ANNE (SIMAS) FALANGA


1941 - 2020
FALANGA, Beverly Anne (Simas) Of Cambridge, April 17, 2020 at age 78. Devoted wife of Joseph E. Falanga. Loving mother of David Falanga, Stephen Falanga and his wife Rose, Tricia Gonzalez and her husband Philip. Cherished grandmother of Elijah, Gideon, Rebekah and Jacob Gonzalez. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. Services will be private. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Even though at this point and time it is nearly impossible to gather and mourn the loss of a loved one, it is still possible for families and friends to be supportive and compassionate. May we suggest you reach out by telephone, email, or perhaps mailing them a card or leaving your words of sympathy on the Funeral Home website? We are being especially cautious due to the uncertain situation with the outbreak. Thank you for your cooperation and please know that we stand ready to honor and celebrate the deceased who come into our care. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
