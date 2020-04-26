Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLY DETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLY DETERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BEVERLY DETERS Obituary
DETERS, Beverly Age 78, of Medford, formerly of Everett and Malden. Ms. Deters grew up in Harrisburg, PA before moving to MA. She died of complications caused by Covid-19. She is survived by two sons, Thomas and Nathan. She was born to the late Mrs. Dorothy Dice. She had one brother, the late Glenn Dice. She also had an aunt and uncle, the late Kathleen B. Russo and Lawrence Russo. Ms. Deters was cremated. Her ashes will be committed to the sea at a date to be determined. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Mr. Thomas Deters, 10077 Manitoba Street, El Paso, Texas 79924. Visiting Hours: No Visiting Hours.

View the online memorial for Beverly DETERS
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEVERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -