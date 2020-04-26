|
|
DETERS, Beverly Age 78, of Medford, formerly of Everett and Malden. Ms. Deters grew up in Harrisburg, PA before moving to MA. She died of complications caused by Covid-19. She is survived by two sons, Thomas and Nathan. She was born to the late Mrs. Dorothy Dice. She had one brother, the late Glenn Dice. She also had an aunt and uncle, the late Kathleen B. Russo and Lawrence Russo. Ms. Deters was cremated. Her ashes will be committed to the sea at a date to be determined. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Mr. Thomas Deters, 10077 Manitoba Street, El Paso, Texas 79924. Visiting Hours: No Visiting Hours.
View the online memorial for Beverly DETERS
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020