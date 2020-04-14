|
FORTIN, Beverly (Marnell) Of Wrentham, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at Norwood Hospital after a long bout with Multiple Sclerosis. She was 78.
She was born October 18, 1941 and was the daughter of Frank Marnell and Mary (Sellers) Marnell of Brookline, where she lived and worked most of her life. Survived by her husband of nearly 43 years, Richard, and a brother, Francis Marnell of Hyannis. She lived at the Pond Meadow community in Wrentham for the past 12 years.
She will be buried at Saint Joseph's cemetery in West Roxbury in a private cemetery from Ross Funeral Home, WRENTHAM. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the New England Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org
Any correspondence can be sent to the community at Pond Meadow, 270 East Street, Wrentham, MA 02093. Because of the COVID-19 virus, a Mas will be held at a later date. Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020