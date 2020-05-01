|
GATES, Beverly Age 78 yrs old of Hyde Park, MA passed away on May 1st, 2020 after a lengthy Illness. Daughter of Agnes and Robert Phillips (deceased). Sister of James, Robert, Freddy, Alma and Rita (Deceased). Survived by Josephine Mullen of Stoughton, MA. Survived by Children Renee Ryan, Dawn Gates and Nadine Gates (deceased). Also survived by her loving grandchildren Jillian, Melissa, Nelson, Anthony, Kevin, Sabrina and David (deceased) and 14 great-grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews. Loving companion of James A. Irr of West Roxbury (deceased).
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020