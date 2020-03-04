|
|
HOLT, Beverly Homeopath and energy healer Beverly Holt, 71, passed peacefully in her home in Asheville, NC on Sunday, February 22nd after a long, valiant battle with ovarian cancer. If you knew her, you'll agree that she didn't succumb to the disease, she merely chose to move on. The quirky, indomitable spirit with eyes that twinkled and a heart that only felt love got a rather ordinary start to a life that changed the lives of thousands over the course of her 25-plus year career as an alternative healer. Bev and her twin sister Carol were born in Superior, AZ on May 26, 1948. She attended Notre Dame de Namur University and went on to get her Master's degree in Public Health from the University of California, Berkeley in 1972. She began her first career as a registered dietitian and went on to became a leader in the field of diabetes and nutrition; counseling patients, conducting extensive research and mentoring many young dietitians. Her shift to naturopathic healing came as the result of strong intuitive guidance which she continued to receive throughout her life. The spiritual journey, which began one day in her kitchen in Needham, MA, led to her second career where she melded both scientific and alternative modalities in a flourishing practice with offices in both Boston and Savannah, GA (at the same time). Attorneys, accountants, Harvard MBAs, students, teachers, therapists, and many who could never afford her modest fee were among her regular clients. While the initial visit with Beverly was often met with skepticism, those who stayed experienced healing on a very profound level. The diminutive woman with the dowsing rods has been given credit for remediation of chronic conditions, support through cancer treatments, career and life changes, major paradigm shifts and drastic improvement in overall well-being. She has worked extensively on infertility issues and is given credit by many for the children they have had. Spiritual seekers were especially attracted to the work that she did, inspiring fellow seekers on her path. Her guidance was incredibly accurate and her intuitive "knowing" was a gift to all that knew her. Bev truly believed this life was just a pit stop on a big, exciting journey. As she prepared to leave for her next adventure she was assisted by a loving community of healers and friends in Asheville. But she was alone, with her beloved daughter Sarah and her dear friend Liz Gunn in the next room when she decided to leave. She expected to quickly be reunited with her identical twin sister Carol who passed away after her own battle with ovarian cancer in 2009. The two will no doubt be making magic and mischief together in no time. Bev is survived by her son John Henry Halford, IV, daughter Sarah Galdzicka and husband Michal Galdzicki, granddaughter Lila, niece Michelle Schwartz and sister Lyndi Noetzel. She was cremated at her request, and selected Holland Lake in Montana as her final resting place.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020