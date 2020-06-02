Boston Globe Obituaries
BEVERLY J. (PEARSON) MILLIGAN

BEVERLY J. (PEARSON) MILLIGAN Obituary
MILLIGAN, Beverly J. (Pearson) Of Surfside Beach, SC, formerly of Medford, May 27. Beloved wife of Dennis P. Milligan. Devoted mother of Sean Milligan and his wife Brittney of Salem, MA, and Ryan Milligan and his wife Amy of Belmont. Adored grandmother of Grace, Benjamin and Ryleigh Milligan. Dear sister of Jim Pearson of Houston, TX, Stephen Pearson of NH, David Pearson of Cambridge and Marge Dunton of Myrtle Beach, SC. Sister-in-law of Jodi Martin of Woburn, Alison Carter of Easton and Shelly Milligan of Somerville. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Share our Strength/No Kid Hungry, P.O. Box 75475, Baltimore, MD 21275, or to nokidhungry.org Funeral arrangements are from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, MA. 02155. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2020
