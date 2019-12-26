Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home
116 Main Street
Plaistow, NH 03865
603-382-2233
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Anne's Church
26 Emerson Ave
Hampstead, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLY SEDENSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLY J. (PERIKLI) SEDENSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BEVERLY J. (PERIKLI) SEDENSKY Obituary
SEDENSKY, Beverly J. (Perikli) Of Hampstead, NH and formerly of South Boston, MA, on December 22, 2019. Beverly J. (Perikli) Sedensky, age 73, wife of John B. Sedensky of Hampstead, NH, and mother of John B. Sedensky and his wife Carol of San Diego, CA, Chris R. Sedensky and his wife Genevieve of Myrtle Beach, SC, the late Karen Nurse, Kathy Rozelsky and her husband Michael of Southborough, MA, and Mary Hess of Grafton, MA. Sister of Tefta Perikli of Wilmington, MA. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Late alumnus of Girls Latin High School, Class of 1964 and Northeastern University. Late employee of Partners Healthcare and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Visiting Hours: Calling Hours on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., PLAISTOW, NH. Funeral Mass on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., in Saint Anne's Church, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead, NH. Burial in Lakeview Cemetery, Hampstead. Memorial donations to St. Anne's Parish, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead, NH. To send a condolence to the family or view an online obituary, please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com

View the online memorial for Beverly J. (Perikli) SEDENSKY
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEVERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -