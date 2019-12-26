|
SEDENSKY, Beverly J. (Perikli) Of Hampstead, NH and formerly of South Boston, MA, on December 22, 2019. Beverly J. (Perikli) Sedensky, age 73, wife of John B. Sedensky of Hampstead, NH, and mother of John B. Sedensky and his wife Carol of San Diego, CA, Chris R. Sedensky and his wife Genevieve of Myrtle Beach, SC, the late Karen Nurse, Kathy Rozelsky and her husband Michael of Southborough, MA, and Mary Hess of Grafton, MA. Sister of Tefta Perikli of Wilmington, MA. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Late alumnus of Girls Latin High School, Class of 1964 and Northeastern University. Late employee of Partners Healthcare and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Visiting Hours: Calling Hours on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., PLAISTOW, NH. Funeral Mass on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., in Saint Anne's Church, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead, NH. Burial in Lakeview Cemetery, Hampstead. Memorial donations to St. Anne's Parish, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead, NH. To send a condolence to the family or view an online obituary, please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com
