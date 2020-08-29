TIERNEY, Beverly J. (Savage) Age 81, of Newburyport/Reading, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by her husband and children. She was the loving wife of Thomas J. Tierney, Sr., with whom she shared 61 wonderful years of marriage, filled with memories that will last forever. Born in Boston, MA on April 29, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Robert V. Savage, Sr., and Lillian M. (Sobieski) Savage. Beverly worked for many years as a teaching assistant within the Reading Public School System. She was the love of her husband's life, and the heart and soul of her family. In addition to her husband Thomas, she leaves behind her four children, Paula A. Tierney of Boston, MA, Thomas J. Tierney, Jr. and his wife Susan of Newburyport, MA, Robert F. Tierney of Danvers/Newburyport, MA, and Elizabeth M. Burns and her husband Bryan of Marblehead, MA. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Zach, Halle, Benjamin, Sammy, and Harry. Beverly was predeceased by her brother, Robert V. Savage Jr., and her grandson Charlie B. Burns. Visiting Hours at Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT, MA, will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Parish, 42 Green Street, Newburyport, MA, followed by a Burial Service at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 36 Storey Avenue, Newburyport, MA.





