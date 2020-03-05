Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Temple Beth Am
300 Pleasant Street
Framingham, MA
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Home of Lori and Randy Weiner
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Home of Lori and Randy Weiner
Shiva
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Home of Lori and Randy Weiner
Shiva
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Home of Lori and Randy Weiner
Resources
BEVERLY (BLEECKER) KLEINMAN

BEVERLY (BLEECKER) KLEINMAN Obituary
KLEINMAN, Beverly (Bleecker) Of Framingham, formerly of Rockaway, NJ and Brooklyn, NY on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman Kleinman. Devoted mother of Sherri Sheinhait and her husband Stuart of Framingham and Lori Weiner and her husband Randy of Ashland. Loving grandmother of Rabbi Evan Sheinhait and his wife Micaela, Erika & Amy Sheinhait and Audrey & Sabrina Weiner. Dear sister of the late Murial Ford.

Services at Temple Beth Am, 300 Pleasant Street, Framingham on Sunday, March 8 at 2:30pm. Interment at the Framingham Natick Jewish Cemetery, Fairview Avenue, Natick. Memorial observance at the home of Lori and Randy Weiner on Sunday following the interment through 8:00pm and on Monday and Tuesday 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Beth Am, 300 Pleasant Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or the .

Levine Chapels, Brookline

617-277-8300

www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020
