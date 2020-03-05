|
KLEINMAN, Beverly (Bleecker) Of Framingham, formerly of Rockaway, NJ and Brooklyn, NY on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman Kleinman. Devoted mother of Sherri Sheinhait and her husband Stuart of Framingham and Lori Weiner and her husband Randy of Ashland. Loving grandmother of Rabbi Evan Sheinhait and his wife Micaela, Erika & Amy Sheinhait and Audrey & Sabrina Weiner. Dear sister of the late Murial Ford.
Services at Temple Beth Am, 300 Pleasant Street, Framingham on Sunday, March 8 at 2:30pm. Interment at the Framingham Natick Jewish Cemetery, Fairview Avenue, Natick. Memorial observance at the home of Lori and Randy Weiner on Sunday following the interment through 8:00pm and on Monday and Tuesday 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Beth Am, 300 Pleasant Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or the .
Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020