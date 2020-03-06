Boston Globe Obituaries
BEVERLY L. (SIEGEL) TOBINS

TOBINS, Beverly L. (Siegel) Age 81, of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Randolph, MA, peacefully passed March 6th. Beloved wife of Marvin Tobins. Devoted mother of Jamie Tobins & her husband Mark Keys of CT & the late Stacy Goldman. Loving daughter of the late Morris & Betty (Cohen) Siegel. Dear sister of Arlene Weinstein & her husband Marvin of Needham & Alan Siegel & his wife Linda of FL. Loving grandmother of Noah & Nash Goldman. Also survived by son-in-law Steven Goldman of Foxboro. Private Graveside Service at New Tifereth Israel of Everett Cemetery, Everett, MA. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, WPB, FL 33407. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA 02150. For guestbook www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020
