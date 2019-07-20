LINTON, Beverly Of Arlington, passed away at home on May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Youcef Bennour. Cherished daughter of Jack and Joan Merritt of Wrentham. Loving sister of Nancy Billingsley of Green Cove Springs, FL and Penny Merritt of Wrentham, MA. Devoted aunt of Mourad Bennour and his wife Leila and loving great-aunt to their children Dihia Saliha and Massinissa Ahmed. Beverly was committed to the study and practice of homeopathy. She always looked for ways to help others, be it professionally or personally. Beverly was known for her generosity and her support of many causes helping wildlife, women, and children. She was passionate about politics, car racing, wildlife, and a host of other interests. Beverly's wisdom and infectious laugh will be sorely missed by her family and dear friends. Services were previously held.



