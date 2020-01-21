Boston Globe Obituaries
BEVERLY M. (CORLEY) MASTRANGELO

MASTRANGELO, Beverly M. (Corley) Of Arlington, formerly of Cambridge, passed peacefully on January 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Mastrangelo. Loving mother of Don MacMillan, Jr. and his wife Kim of Watertown, Scott MacMillan and Lynmarie MacMillan, both of Arlington. Devoted "Nana" of Katie MacMillan and Donny MacMillan, III. Dear sister of Charlotte Corley of Franklin and the late Charles Corley, Jr. Also survived by many loving relatives and close friends. Proud member of the Arlington Catholic Women's Club and the St. Agnes Sock Exchange. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Sunday from 2-5PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington on Monday at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverly's memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020
