Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Burial
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
Sleepy Hollow Cemetery
Concord, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLY SIMMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLY MILLER SIMMONS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BEVERLY MILLER SIMMONS Obituary
SIMMONS, Beverly Miller Age 86, of Acton, formerly of Concord, Aug. 18, 2020. Loving wife of the late Warren A. Simmons, who died in 2010. She leaves behind her devoted son, Jeffrey A. Simmons and his wife Andrea of Littleton, seven grandchildren, Nicholas of Littleton, Christopher of Leominster, Tiffany of Littleton, Haley Jean and Benjamin, both of Maynard, Jacquelyn of Ayer, and Meghan of Maynard, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Mother of the late Andrew M. Simmons, who died in 2016, and the late Glenn R. Simmons, who died in 2019. Also predeceased by her parents Herman Miller and Ruth Davis Miller, stepmother Margaret MacLeod Miller, and brother Robert D. Miller. Visiting Hours Sunday, Aug. 23rd, from 2 to 4 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Private Burial beside her beloved husband and sons on Monday, August 24th at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org For her obituary/online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEVERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -