SIMMONS, Beverly Miller Age 86, of Acton, formerly of Concord, Aug. 18, 2020. Loving wife of the late Warren A. Simmons, who died in 2010. She leaves behind her devoted son, Jeffrey A. Simmons and his wife Andrea of Littleton, seven grandchildren, Nicholas of Littleton, Christopher of Leominster, Tiffany of Littleton, Haley Jean and Benjamin, both of Maynard, Jacquelyn of Ayer, and Meghan of Maynard, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Mother of the late Andrew M. Simmons, who died in 2016, and the late Glenn R. Simmons, who died in 2019. Also predeceased by her parents Herman Miller and Ruth Davis Miller, stepmother Margaret MacLeod Miller, and brother Robert D. Miller. Visiting Hours Sunday, Aug. 23rd, from 2 to 4 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Private Burial beside her beloved husband and sons on Monday, August 24th at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org For her obituary/online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2020