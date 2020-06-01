|
|
OSTROGER, Beverly "Bev" Of Marlborough, MA passed on May 28, 2020. Dear daughter of the late Abraham and Stella Lerner. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Joseph Ostroger. Devoted mother of Sharon Kenny (Bill) and the late Mary Beth Bencic. Proud grandmother of Jake Kenny. Loving sister to the late Irwin Lerner. Survived by sister-in-law Diane Bodenstein, niece Jan Defeo, nephew Jim Lerner and many adoring cousins and friends. Bev resided in Arlington, MA for many years and was an active member of Temple Shalom in Medford, MA before moving to Boynton Beach, FL. She was an avid golfer and tennis player in her younger years. Bev loved watching Boston sports teams, tennis, figure skating, and was extremely talented in her needlepoint work. Private services were held at graveside. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Bev's memory may be made to the , MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2020