FRANKLIN, Beverly Rutter Born in Brownsville, Brooklyn in 1923. Having graduated high school at 15, she attended Brooklyn College. She married William Franklin in 1941 and remained devoted and married for 69 years, the majority of those years split between Back Bay and Wareham. Bev lived a rich, full life, was a loving wife to Bill, and mother to Richard, Ted, and the late Peter Franklin. Bev was an adoring grandmother and great-grandmother and mother-in-law. She had a lifelong commitment to education on both a personal and community level, earning a graduate degree in Education from Harvard. She ran the Eliot Pearson daycare center at Tufts and later became the director of the Associated Daycare Services of Greater Boston. Politically active, she held fiercely to civil rights, marched in Selma and participated in the March on Washington among others.
She had a riotous sense of humor, a foul mouth, and a heart that knew no bounds, always making room at the table (where her wit outmatched her cooking). Bev traveled the world with her beloved husband and with friends and family, found joy in literature and in her wildly productive garden on the Cape, and was the first person in the family to learn how to write an email and attach a photo. Her curiosity for learning, for people, and for the world was endless, and her enthusiasm for life --whether on the ocean or at Fenway--was infectious. Above all, she adored her family and those she considered family. She will be missed and remembered. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020