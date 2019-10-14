|
|
SMIGEL, Beverly Age 97, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at Brooksby Village, Peabody. Previously, Beverly resided in Marblehead for 56 years. She was the wife of the late Laurence Smigel and the mother of the late Jane Ellen Smigel. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Smigel of Chestnut Hill, and her siblings: Dr. Leonard Zinman of Canton, MA, Murray Zinman of West Hartford, CT, the late Ethel Sondik of Avon, CT, the late Israel Zinman of New Britain, CT, and the late Samuel Zinman of New Britain, CT. Beverly effected a successful balance between being a loving and devoted wife and mother with professional expertise and commitment as office manager for North Shore Cardiology, a position she held with distinction for 20 years. Beverly was unequivocally an adherent of health and fitness. Her rigid daily routine involved strenuously "wogging" (a combination of walking and jogging) 5-7 miles coupled with warm-up and concluding exercises. A balanced, healthful diet was an essential component of her regimen. Beverly's high intelligence manifested itself in her professional supervisory decision-making and in her interpersonal relations. Her keen perceptions cut through perceived obstacles and contributed to the admiration and "role model" status she achieved for all who knew her. Adversity for Beverly was a challenge to overcome and this she did unfailingly. She will leave a void in the hearts and minds for all who knew her and loved her for her gallantry and humanity. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, SALEM, MA on October 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM, and the interment will follow at Temple Emmanuel Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, MA. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760 or via www.cff.org/give-today/ For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019