John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ the King Church
Jobs Fishing Rd.
Mashpee, MA
BEVERLY T. SCARLETT

BEVERLY T. SCARLETT Obituary
SCARLETT, Beverly T. Age 82, of Cotuit, MA, formerly of Malden, MA, on Aug. 20, 2019. Born in Malden, daughter of the late Walter and Agnes(Belzarine) Grover. Loving wife of James Scarlett Sr. of Cotuit, devoted mother of James Jr. of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Laura M. Cavallaro (Charles Joseph) of Middleton, MA, Lisa A. Freker (Gary) of Lowell, MA, Donna J. Scarlett of Lynn, MA, sister of Walter C. Grover Jr. (Susan) of FL. Grandmother of Ashley & Ryan Freker of Lowell, and Max, Andrew & Ava Cavallaro of Middleton, MA.

Funeral Mass on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at 11:30 AM in Christ the King Church, Jobs Fishing Rd., Mashpee, MA. Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to Compassionate Care ALS (CCALS), P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574.

For online guestbook and directions, visit johnlawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019
