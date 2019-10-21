|
|
WHIDDEN, Beverly Virginia (Turner) Passed away October 17, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. Beverly was born in Tampa, Florida on December 19, 1926, to Elgin Alanson Turner and Ethelle Charlotte (Peterson) Turner; the second of six children. The family returned to the Brockton, MA area a couple of years after she was born. She graduated from Howard High School in West Bridgewater, MA and completed her education at the Quincy School of Nursing as a registered nurse.
Beverly married William Earl Whidden, Jr. on Octobet 12, 1949, at the Swedish Baptist Church in Brockton. The couple lived in Massachusetts for many years on Oakton Avenue in Dorchester, Ledge Hill Street in Randolph, and Gaslight Village in South Weymouth. William and Beverly had two children: Valerie and Verne. After William's death in 2014, Beverly lived out her remaining years with her son and daughter-in-law in California and Arizona. She is survived by her son Verne, his wife Kimberly (Silvia) Whidden, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, daughter Valerie and all of her siblings: Charlotte Anderson, Gwendolyn J. Monroe, Erik William Turner, Elgin Alanson Turner, Jr (Lani), and Darrell Clayton Turner.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9 AM on Friday, prior to the Funeral Service in Holy Nativity Church at 10 AM. Burial in Central Cemetery, Randolph. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Mc Donald Funeral Home
(781) 335-0045
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019