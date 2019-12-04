|
GHAYOUR, Bijan Of Dover, MA, died on November 7th, 2019, at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife Mahnoosh Eslami, son Ali Ghayour, daughter Lelia Sky, and granddaughter Cassidy Sky. Born July 12, 1947, in Iran, Bijan met his wife-to-be in the ER of an Iranian hospital, where he walked in with a serious cough and left seriously in love. They would move to the US, where they began a family, and established careers. Bijan was a well-respected, professional electrical engineer with over 40 years' experience serving multiple worldwide clients across a diversity of industries in electrical system engineering and design. Bijan earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in electrical engineering from Tehran University, and a Master's degree in Systems Engineering from Boston University, and was a professional engineer in Florida, Texas, Idaho, New York, and Massachusetts. Bijan published twenty-three online courses in electrical engineering for Continuing Professional Competency, mandated by many state professional engineer registrations. Bijan was a member of NFPA, Power Engineering Society, Industry Applications Society, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Bijan was most recently a key member of the engineering team at the Boston office of TechnipFMC and was very welcoming to new staff members. Bijan took them under his wing and provided wise counsel to his peers, helped them navigate challenging projects, and always gave a calm presence in the office. Bijan was a humble, yet deliberate artist who loved his heritage and his family. He was truly a gentleman and a gentle man. He will be greatly missed. His friends say he was one of the dearest friends that one could find. Bijan was exceptionally talented and honest with extraordinary moral quality, and he loved people without any judgment. His family loved him fiercely, and he will always be remembered. Memorial details are forthcoming.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019