Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
6:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
BILLIE B. FARMER


1932 - 2020
FARMER, Billie B. (Butt) Of Winthrop, Feb. 2, 2020, devoted wife of the late James Farmer. Loving mother of Helene L. Botzer of Framingham and James W. Farmer and his wife Gail of Barrington, New Hampshire. Dear sister of Joanne Bales of Utah. Cherished grandmother Brian, Jonathan, James and his wife Caitlin and Katherine. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home immediately following the visitation at 6:00 PM. Committal will be private. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
