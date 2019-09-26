Boston Globe Obituaries
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
BILLIE F. (CARPER) BUSBY

BUSBY, Billie F. (Carper) Of Newton, formerly of Natick, MA, & Loveland & Burlington, CO, Sept. 21, 2019. Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Gathering in Celebration of Billie's Life in the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Saturday, Sept. 28th from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
