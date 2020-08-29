1/1
BIMAL KUMAR LAHIRI
LAHIRI, Bimal Kumar Age 83, of Milford, MA, passed away peacefully on Wed., Aug. 26, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Minati (Banerji) Lahiri, and a loving father to his two daughters, Sobha Mithu Lahiri and Rakhi Lahiri of Malden, MA. Survived by a brother, Dr. Syamal K. Lahiri of Calcutta, India, and a sister, Pranati "Swapna" Misra of Calcutta, India; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Tilly.

He served as Chief Financial Officer at the former Landon Associates in Boston for 21 years until his retirement. Later, he served as controller for the World Society for the Protection of Animals, formerly in Natick.

A very spiritual man, he followed the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna and the Holy Mother Sri Sarada Devi, through the guidance of the late Swami Sarvagatananda at the Ramakrishna Vedanta Society in Boston.

Funeral Tues., Sept. 1, 2020, at 1 PM, in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., MILFORD, followed by prayers at the Rural Crematory in Worcester. Donations in Bimal's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Complete obituary at www.bumafuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Funeral
01:00 PM
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
