TABER, Binna Golden (Warren) Taber, Binna Golden (Warren), of Lakewood Ranch, FL, formerly of Lexington, MA on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John S. "Jack" Golden and Herbert Taber. Devoted mother of Bradley, William, and Robert. Loving grandmother of Justin, Rachel, Steven, Brooke, Isabella, Jack, and Victoria. Doting sister to Benton and Zachary. Binna is also survived by Herb's children and grandchildren. Born in 1934 in Wakefield, MA, Binna attended Boston University studying merchandising when she was hired by the Federated Departments Stores to join their executive training program and subsequently graduated 2nd in her class from the Chamberlain School of Retailing. She worked as a floor manager and assistant buyer for misses clothing at Filene's and Lord + Taylor's. She was on the executive board for many charitable organizations including Vice President of Temple Emunah in Lexington, MA, President of the League of Women's Voters of Lexington, MA, as well as President of Arlington-Lexington Hadassah. Binna was a compassionate and loving person who was loved by all those who knew her, especially her dear friends from Lexington, MA and Lakewood Ranch, FL. She will be missed dearly by all those who loved her. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. Remembrances may be made to Temple Isaiah, 55 Lincoln St., Lexington, MA 02421, 781-862-7160, templeisaiah.net
or the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, 800-227-2345, donate3.cancer.org
Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapels.com