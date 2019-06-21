Boston Globe Obituaries
BLAINE A. TOMPKINS

BLAINE A. TOMPKINS Obituary
TOMPKINS, Blaine A. Of Somerville, June 20, 2018. Beloved husband of Louise (Gratto) Tompkins. Loving father of William F. Tompkins of Somerville and Anita L. Schmidt and her husband John of Randolph. Dear grandfather of Susanne and her husband Dustin of Utah and Amanda and her husband David of NH. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours to be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday morning 10-11am followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Veteran, US Army, WWII, Master Mason, Amicable Masonic Lodge A.F & A.M, Cambridge. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
