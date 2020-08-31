SHICK, Blair C. Mourning the Loss of Blair Shick Blair Clayton Shick, Jr., formerly of Newton, MA and Vineyard Haven, MA, passed away in Hingham, MA on August 26, 2020, just before his 82nd birthday, due to complications from advanced dementia. Born in Akron, OH, Blair spent most of his childhood in Philadelphia, PA. After graduating from Upper Darby High School, he attended Dickinson College (B.A., 1960), where he met his future wife, Sondra, and then went on to University of Pennsylvania Law School (J.D., 1963). He began his law career teaching military law at Fort Gordon U.S. Army base in Augusta, GA. He then joined Miami Legal Services in Miami, FL, where he worked on the landmark case, Fuentes v. Shevin, ultimately decided by the Supreme Court. In 1969, Blair and his family moved to Newton, MA, where Blair served as Assistant Director of the National Consumer Law Center of Boston College Law School. He later worked as a banking specialist for the Boston-based firm, Arthur D. Little, and went on to practice general law in the firm, Shick & Fierman. He is author of the book, Torrens in the United States: A Legal and Economic History and Analysis of American Land-Registration Systems, and a contributing author to the Bank Director's Handbook. He served on the Board of T.K. Keith Company for over 30 years. After retiring, Blair moved to the island of Martha's Vineyard, where he dedicated himself to his life-long hobbies of gardening, nature walks, history, and writing. He was an enthusiastic docent and volunteer at the Polly Hill Arboretum for over a decade, and also served for many years as treasurer for the Martha's Vineyard Unitarian Church. Blair is survived by Sondra and their three children, Jeffrey (ex Karen), Courtney (Carol), and Elizabeth (Dom); grandchildren, Rebecca, Benjamin, Amanda, and Justin; sister, Susan (Edward); cousin, Stephen (JoAnn); and many other loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Lucille and Blair; and his sister, Judy (Holten). Condolences can be posted at https://bostoncremation.org/obituary/blair-clayton-shick-jr
. A memorial service to celebrate Blair's life will be held in late spring/early summer 2021 on Martha's Vineyard. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
to support further research and advocacy for the prevention of Alzheimer's and dementia. View the online memorial for Blair C. SHICK