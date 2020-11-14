DREYFUS, Blair Shawn Descendant of Miho Baccich found love and meaning on Thompson Island A compassionate and dedicated partner, family member, and friend, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 3 at his home in Quincy, Mass. He was 41. He leaves his fiancée and partner Gemma Falivene, his mother Margaret Dreyfus, his brother Joshua Dreyfus, his nephew Liam Dreyfus, and a large circle of adoring uncles, aunts, cousins and friends in Boston, New Orleans, Nashville, San Francisco, and beyond. He was predeceased by his father Nick Dreyfus. Born in New Orleans, Blair moved with his family to Brookline, Mass at an early age, and excelled as a pianist, actor, athlete, and daredevil. He shone after high school in the Boston City Year program. Blair managed restaurants, bars, and music venues; worked as a general contractor; and as an IATSE Local 481 rigging and set lighting technician on movie sets. Blair's recovery from substance use disorder led him to find his calling at the Thompson Island Outward Bound Education Center, where he worked for four years caring for the land and its visitors, and where he met his fiancée Gemma. His empathy, gentle charisma, and dedication led Outward Bound to create a new position for him as the Vice President of Operations, allowing him to serve as a role model for young people. Blair accepted others warmly, was dedicated to the healing process, and served and supported others in recovery. He owes his very existence to the kindness of the Indigenous peoples on the northwest coast of Australia who, in 1875, saved his castaway great-great-grandfather, a survivor of the shipwrecked Barque Stefano of Korcula, Croatia. Blair's family and friends will hold his long hugs, gentle deep voice, magically charming smile, and beautiful presence with us always. Contributions in his name can be made to the two institutions that helped him achieve sobriety, be of service, and remain connected to those he loved: Alcoholics Anonymous (https://www.aa.org
) and The Plymouth House (http://www.theplymouthhouse.com
). Services pending. View the online memorial for Blair Shawn DREYFUS