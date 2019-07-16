|
RONDAN, Blanca Rosa In South Boston formerly of Brooklyn, NY and Arecibo, Puerto Rico on July 15, 2019. Devoted mother of Tatiana Gammichia of Brooklyn, NY. Loving daughter of Rosalia Lopez and the late Daniel Rondan. Sister of Lydia, Danny, Wilfredo, Edwin, Denise, Ferdinand, Awilda, Zory, Hiran, Nelson, Oneida, and the late Junior and Orlando. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, Friday, July 19th, from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Blanca may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019