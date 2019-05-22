FLANAGAN, Blanche E. (Sheehan) March 19, 1930 - May 7, 2019, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Plainville, Norwood & Cambridge, MA, passed away Tuesday at the Braden River Rehabilitation & Nursing Home in Bradenton. She was married to the late Paul E. Flanagan for more than 50 years. Daughter of the late Blanche E. Sheehan (Catanzano) and Everett Sheehan.



Surviving her is her son Thomas C. Flanagan and his wife Frances of Hull, MA, and her daughter Joanne Hastings and husband Jack of Plymouth, MA. She was the grandmother of Jason Paul Hastings of Quincy, MA and Jenna Pessa of Foxboro, MA, Abbigail Osborn Flanagan of Hull, MA, Jamie Lien of Hull, MA and Alex Osborn Flanagan of Orlando, FL. She has 4 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her godchildren, Cynthia Whitley and Jerry Sheehan Jr. of Florida as well as other nephews and cousins.



Before retiring to Florida, Blanche was employed for many years at Polaroid Corporation in Norwood, MA as a line supervisor. Blanche loved golf and was a force to be reckoned with on the golf course back in the day. As of late, she loved to read mysteries and watch old Western movies.



A private service will be held for the family at a later date. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park in SARASOTA, FL was entrusted with final care. Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019