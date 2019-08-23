|
|
FOX, Blanche Blanche Fox (Altman), of Tamarac, FL, entered into rest on August 22, 2019, at the age of 91. Formerly of Norwood, Brookline, Brighton, and Dorchester. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Malcolm Fox. Dear mother of Stephen and his wife Rosalie, David, and the late Kenneth. Loving grandmother of Seth and his wife Brooke, Joshua and his wife Michele, Jason, Kimberly, Jake, Caroline, and the late Michael. Great-grandmother of Dexter and Anderson. Blanche was an avid card player and an aficionado of fast food, ice cream sundaes, and sweets. A Graveside Service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA, on Sunday, August 25 at 1:45pm. Immediately following services, a memorial observance will be held at the home of Rosalie and Stephen Fox. Shiva will continue on Monday from 2-5pm and 7-10pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Blanche's memory to , 133 Federal Street, 2nd floor, Boston, MA 02110 or to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019