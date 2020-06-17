|
|
SHAW, Blanche H. (Holman) Past Grand Matron of MA OES A lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away of natural causes Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Briarwood Nursing Home in Needham. She was 102. Blanche was born October 7, 1917, in Norwood, MA, the daughter of Henry Arthur and Florence (Clarke) Holman. She graduated from Norwood High School and earned her Bachelo'rs Degree from the University of Maine. Blanche started her teaching career in Maine, continued it in Whitinsville, MA and then spent almost 20 years teaching English in the Norwood Public School System, retiring in 1976. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 75 years, both at the local level in Samoset Lodge in Norwood, and at the State level where she served as a Past Grand Matron and as the Grand Treasurer Emeritus. Blanche also enjoyed time spent at the beach in Scituate and she was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Norwood. Blanche was the wife of the late John Mulneaux Shaw and the sister of the late Margaret H. Finbow. She is survived by her son, Charles Henry Shaw, and his wife, Virginia Rose Toole-Shaw, of Northfield; her six grandchildren, Jacob C. Shaw, and his wife, Claudia, Cory T. Shaw, and his wife, Jennifer, William J. Doyle, and his wife, Kelly, Katie Andrews, and her husband, Ted, Brandon Doyle, and his wife, Cat, and Christopher Doyle; her seven great-grandchildren, Bianca, Quinn, Jack, Laurence, Drake, Brody, and Camryn; as well as her niece Mary Lou Folan, and her grandnephew, Francis R. Folan. Private interment was in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. A Celebration of her Life is being planned for the Fall. In lieu of floral donations, please make your check out to Grand Chapter of MA OES (write Margaret H. Finbow Memorial Scholarship Fund in the memo line) and mail to Grand Chapter of MA OES, PO Box 600583, Newtonville, MA 02460 Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Blanche H. (Holman) SHAW
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020