George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
BLANCHE MCKENNEY
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
BLANCHE M. (MATHESON) MCKENNEY


1934 - 2019
BLANCHE M. (MATHESON) MCKENNEY Obituary
McKENNEY, Blanche M. (Matheson) Age 85, of Gastonia, NC, formerly of Somerville for most of her life, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William McKenney. Loving mother of Kim Tansino and her husband Robert of Gastonia, NC, Diane McKenney and her husband Daniel Murphy of Tewksbury and the late Brian McKenney. Dear sister of the late Ralph Matheson, Thelma Matheson and Carole Martell. Cherished grandmother of Kyle Joyce, Erin and Matthew Murphy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Sunday, 2-5 pm. A Funeral Home Service will be held Monday morning at 11:15 am, followed by interment in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Blanche was a retired employee of Tufts University Dining Services. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020
