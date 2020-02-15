|
NERVI, Blanche Yvonne (Danahy) Age 88, a lifelong resident of Canton, died on February 15. The daughter of Joseph P. and Blanche Y. (Barry) Danahy, Blanche was born and raised in Canton. She had three brothers, Joseph, Paul, and Alan Danahy, and a sister Ursula (Danahy) Duganiero, all of whom predeceased her. After graduating in 1948 from Canton High School, Blanche spent a winter as a relish girl at the Hollywood Beach Hotel in Florida, but thereafter returned to Canton, where she lived for the remainder of her life. Blanche worked as a telephone operator, first for New England Telephone and later for the Massachusetts Hospital School, Norwood Hospital and Dedham Medical Associates. She married Walter Nervi in 1959, and they were married for 47 years until his death in 2006. Blanche was involved in many local activities, including volunteering as a playground aide at the Luce Elementary School, fundraising for the Lahey Clinic Urology Department, and working on the board of the Canton High School Alumni Association. An avid reader and public library supporter, Blanche also served a term as a member of the Canton Public Library Board of Trustees. Blanche was a tireless helper, caring for sick friends, making meals, babysitting, and always looking out for others. She had a tightknit circle of lifelong Canton friends with whom she shared many laughs and adventures over the years. Blanche is survived by a daughter, Andrea Ward, and her husband, Tom, of Wellesley; a daughter, Angela Nervi, of Canton; four grandchildren, Allison and Caroline Ward and Mary Claire and Matthew Thompson; and several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington Street in CANTON. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington Street, Canton. Burial will follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, 310 High Street, Canton. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Boston, 18 Canton Street, Stoughton, MA 02072. For guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020