STEIN, Bluma L. (Glickstein) Age 89, of Brookline, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Miklos Stein, survivor of the Holocaust. Loving mother of Janet Stein Calm & her husband Fred of Brookline, Andrew Stein & his wife Diane of Maine, and the late Matthew Stein. Cherished grandmother of Lauren and Michael Stein and great-grandmother of Delilah and Jameson Lannan. Graduate of Girls Latin and Suffolk University. Services at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE, on Tuesday, December 3 at 1PM. Burial will follow in Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, 2619 Centre St., West Roxbury. Shiva at the home of Janet & Fred Calm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Friends of Boston Public Library, 700 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116 or to Zionist Organization of America, 633 third Ave., Suite 31-B, New York, NY 10017. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019