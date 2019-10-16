|
COLLINS, Bobby (Robert) Of Foxborough, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed peacefully on October 16th, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Doreen (MacDonald). Devoted father of Bobby Collins (C.F.D.) and his wife Amanda of Plainville, Christina Sawtelle of Methuen and Samantha Sawtelle of Westford. Cherished brother of Charles of Walpole, Karen St. Martin of Norton, John of Nashua, NH and Michael of Abington. Loving "Papa-Grampy" of Jamie Proulx and Abigael Collins. Loyal friend of Larry Doneghey of Somerville and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas and Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St, WALPOLE, Wednesday morning at 9, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, Walpole at 10. Visiting Hours Tuesday evening from 5pm-8pm at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private at families request. For directions and guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas And Sons FH
