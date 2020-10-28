1/1
BOBBY G. FOSTER
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BOBBY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOSTER, Bobby G. Beloved Husband and Father Bobby Gerald Foster, or more affectionately, Fos', was born in Wellsville, Ohio on November 1, 1934 and died on October 22, 2020. His father Oscar and mother Maxine had four children: Mary Lou Gurley (deceased), Bobby Gerald Foster, Barbara Jean Porter, Betty Ann Wyatt (deceased). James "Jimmy" Young (deceased) was his half brother on his mother's side. Fos' had six half siblings on his father's side, most of whom still live in Ohio: Larry Foster, Lavon Foster, Willy Foster (deceased), Carl Foster, Shirley Carter, Jeri Lee Mahone. Fos' graduated from Wellsville High School in 1954 and was a star football and basketball player. Because of his great skills as a punter, his nickname was "The Toe". In fact, Fos' was the model for a statue, which stills stands in Wellsville today, of a player kicking a football. Straight out of high school, Bob joined the Air Force and then went into the Navy where he spent 3 years in Rota, Spain and became fluent in Spanish. Bob was a unique renaissance man in that he had a high level of both technical and artistic skills. He retired after many years as a tool designer for General Electric Aircraft Engines. He always loved architecture and attended the Boston Architectural College. As a talented multimedia artist, Fos' could paint or carve anything. His artwork hangs in the homes of families and friends. Bob was also a professional drummer. He loved Wally's Café in the South End and used to bring his bongos to sit-in with the band. He is survived by his beloved his wife of 36 years, Maria Latimore, son Bobby "Blue" Ameer Foster and daughter Amara Maxine Foster. Visiting Hours: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 10-11:30 AM at Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., ROXBURY. Funeral Service will be private. Friends are invited to join remotely at 12 noon using the link on Bob's webpage at www.DavisofBoston.com

View the online memorial for Bobby G. FOSTER


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Davis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved