FOSTER, Bobby G. Beloved Husband and Father Bobby Gerald Foster, or more affectionately, Fos', was born in Wellsville, Ohio on November 1, 1934 and died on October 22, 2020. His father Oscar and mother Maxine had four children: Mary Lou Gurley (deceased), Bobby Gerald Foster, Barbara Jean Porter, Betty Ann Wyatt (deceased). James "Jimmy" Young (deceased) was his half brother on his mother's side. Fos' had six half siblings on his father's side, most of whom still live in Ohio: Larry Foster, Lavon Foster, Willy Foster (deceased), Carl Foster, Shirley Carter, Jeri Lee Mahone. Fos' graduated from Wellsville High School in 1954 and was a star football and basketball player. Because of his great skills as a punter, his nickname was "The Toe". In fact, Fos' was the model for a statue, which stills stands in Wellsville today, of a player kicking a football. Straight out of high school, Bob joined the Air Force and then went into the Navy where he spent 3 years in Rota, Spain and became fluent in Spanish. Bob was a unique renaissance man in that he had a high level of both technical and artistic skills. He retired after many years as a tool designer for General Electric Aircraft Engines. He always loved architecture and attended the Boston Architectural College. As a talented multimedia artist, Fos' could paint or carve anything. His artwork hangs in the homes of families and friends. Bob was also a professional drummer. He loved Wally's Café in the South End and used to bring his bongos to sit-in with the band. He is survived by his beloved his wife of 36 years, Maria Latimore, son Bobby "Blue" Ameer Foster and daughter Amara Maxine Foster. Visiting Hours: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 10-11:30 AM at Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., ROXBURY. Funeral Service will be private.