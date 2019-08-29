|
|
CHIN, Bock M. Age 92, of Peabody, beloved husband of Toy Har Chin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, with his family by his side at the in Danvers following a long illness. Born in China, he was the son of the late Harry Chin and Goot Oui Wong. He first lived in Boston where he was a founding member of the Chinese Christian Church of New England, and spent the last 60 years living in Peabody. He was the devoted father of Edmund Chin of Plainville and Douglas Chin and his wife Wanda Rice of Windham, NH, brother of Soo Hing Lee of NY, and is also survived by his two grandchildren, Eric and Ian Chin. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degree in Electrical Engineering in 1953 and over the years was employed as an electrical engineer at General Electric, General Motors, A.C. Sparkplug Division and AMETEK. He retired in 1989. A private family Graveside Service was held on Saturday with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/bock-ming-chin/ Visit www.ccbfuneral.com to view online obituary and sign guestbook.
View the online memorial for Bock M. CHIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019