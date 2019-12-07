|
|
BOLSTER, Bonnie L. (Crouch) Of Winthrop, passed away on December 4, 2019. She was 76 years old. Born in Oskaloosa, KS, she was the cherished daughter of the late Robert A. and Alma L. (Ferris) Crouch. Bonnie leaves behind her devoted children David A. Bolster and Bruce R. Bolster and his wife Linda, all of Winthrop and her longtime beloved companion, George Bolster of Winthrop. She was the adored grandmother of Christina M. Schlageter and her husband Alex and Laura J. Bolster and the loving great-grandmother of Finnegan A. Schlageter. Bonnie was the dear sister of Loren Crouch and the late Don Crouch. Visiting Hours will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Saturday, December 14, from 1-5PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019