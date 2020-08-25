|
STRUDAS, Bonnie (Corradini) Age 70, of Melrose, died peacefully on August 22, 2020 after a nine year battle with cancer. Bonnie was a cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. In addition, she was an incredible oncology nurse for 43 years at Mass General Hospital, where she was honored in 2010 as one of MGH's top 100 people dedicated to fighting cancer. Born on October 31, 1949 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Dorothy Pora Corradini. She was the beloved wife of George Strudas of Melrose, loving mother of Gail Wasylyshyn & her husband Adam of Westford, Carleen Rivers and her husband Bruce of Wenham and Tara Loomis and her husband Michael of Groton, MA. Bonnie is also survived by 9 loving grandchildren: Jason, Ryan, Haley, Hannah, Matthew, Madison, Ethan, Georgia and Andrew. Bonnie also leaves her brother Duane and his wife Joanie from Drums, Pennsylvania, her nephew David, niece Sondra and was predeceased by her brother David. Bonnie leaves behind many extended loving family members and lifelong friends as well. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4 - 6pm at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster St., MELROSE. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Guests must wear a mask and are encouraged to greet the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Due to COVID - 19 restrictions, a funeral Mass will be held privately at Incarnation Church in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bonnie's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020