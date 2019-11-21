|
|
HARMON, Bonnie Sue (Solar) Of Marblehead, MA Bonnie Sue Harmon passed away on November 21, 2019. Bonnie embodied the true meaning of a life well-lived. She was the matriarch of a loving family. She leaves behind her husband, Marshall; her children, Todd Harmon and his wife, Elizabeth, Tracy Joyce and her late husband, Michael, and Julie DeVincent and her husband, Richard. She was the loving nana and role model for nine grandchildren and their spouses; Jordan Samson and her husband, David, Riley Jackson and her husband, Elliot, Tanner Harmon, Michael Joyce, McKenzie Joyce, Montana Joyce, Alexandria DeVincent, Harley DeVincent and Samantha DeVincent; also Richard Solar her late brother of Houston, Texas. But above all-the unparalleled love for her soul mate and devoted husband of 57 years Marshall Harmon-created an unbreakable bond that was the catalyst driving all her life's decisions. Bonnie was a cum laude graduate of the University Arizona Tucson- and had multiple careers from which she developed lifelong friendships. From high school soccer and field hockey referee to 20 year veteran of the local banking community – she also enjoyed interacting with her friend groups at the Northshore Tennis Club, the Marblehead Community Center and the Abbot Public Library. Bonnie was a fixture in the community, walking and biking together with Marshall all over town- the two were inseparable and inspirational to all who knew them. Bonnie's global adventures with Marshall spanned over 25 years, taking them hiking up volcanoes in Chile and trekking on glaciers and rappelling into underwater caves in New Zealand, hiking thru the jungles of Uganda to see the mountain gorillas. Her zest for life and for experiencing all the world had to offer was unmatched. There are so many people who loved her-who will always remember her fierce spirit and compassionate nature – she has left behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, SALEM, MA. A reception will follow at Crowne Point Clubhouse, 400 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA. Please bring a smile and a fond memory of Bonnie to write in the memory book which will be located at the entrance. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019