Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for BONNIE SWEENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BONNIE SWEENEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BONNIE SWEENEY Obituary
SWEENEY, Bonnie Bonnie Sweeney, Esquire, age 56, of Boston, formerly of Milton passed away unexpectedly August 9th. Wife of the late Paul Barnicle. Devoted daughter of the late Dorothy W. (McElhiney) Sweeney and the late Maj. Gen. Charles W. Sweeney (USAF). Sister of Patricia O'Neill of Middletown, RI, Marylyn Howe of Savannah, GA, Carol Sweeney-Boyd of Portsmouth, RI, Terence Sweeney of Arizona, Rosemary Gunning of Milton, Elizabeth Sweeney of Falmouth, Joseph Sweeney of Milton, and the late Michele Saulnier, Joan Sweeney and Charles W. Sweeney, Jr. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service will be held at Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the at or in Bonnie's memory, please honor someone with an act of kindness. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 698-4200

View the online memorial for Bonnie SWEENEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BONNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -