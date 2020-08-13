|
SWEENEY, Bonnie Bonnie Sweeney, Esquire, age 56, of Boston, formerly of Milton passed away unexpectedly August 9th. Wife of the late Paul Barnicle. Devoted daughter of the late Dorothy W. (McElhiney) Sweeney and the late Maj. Gen. Charles W. Sweeney (USAF). Sister of Patricia O'Neill of Middletown, RI, Marylyn Howe of Savannah, GA, Carol Sweeney-Boyd of Portsmouth, RI, Terence Sweeney of Arizona, Rosemary Gunning of Milton, Elizabeth Sweeney of Falmouth, Joseph Sweeney of Milton, and the late Michele Saulnier, Joan Sweeney and Charles W. Sweeney, Jr. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service will be held at Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the at or in Bonnie's memory, please honor someone with an act of kindness. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 698-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020