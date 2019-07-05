APREALA, Bourdillon After a short illness, Bourdillon Apreala died peacefully on June 26, 2019, in the presence of Patricia Latimore, his beloved wife of 42 years. Bourdi was born on October 15 1950, in Amasoma in the Eastern Region of Nigeria, now Bayelsa State. He was the son of the late Odele (n?e Miebi) and Emmanuel Gilbert Apreala. When the Biafran conflict of the late 1960s occurred, Bourdi went to safety in his uncle Collins Apreala's Lagos home. Eventually he returned to Rivers State to attend Baptist High School in the city of Port Harcourt. Bourdi received his Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1976. In 1978, he earned his Master's in Business Administration degree from Pace University. Bourdi was employed at Citibank, Bell Laboratories, Digital Equipment/DEC, Roxbury Community College, and was a business development entrepreneur. Bourdi was an avid tennis and soccer fan, and was passionate about jazz. The road always brought him back to Bayelsa. The young man once displaced by war honorably took on the role of benefactor and advisor for numerous members of his hometown community. Bourdillon Apreala is survived by his wife, Patricia Latimore, sons, Amaekiye and Bena, Bena's partner Michelle Muallem, granddaughter, Nazarena, his US-based brother, Tonbara Apreala, sisters, Ann and Evelyn, 25 Nigeria-based brothers and sisters, Latimore sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, mother-in-law, Lessie Spann, and other extended family members in Nigeria, England, Massachusetts, Texas, California, Connecticut and Georgia USA, as well as numerous friends and relations around the world. Funeral Services will be on July 12, at 10 am at Forest Hills Cemetery, Forsyth Chapel, 95 Forest Hills Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bourdi's honor to the Cancer Research Institute. To post a sympathy message visit:



www.DavisofBoston.com Published in The Boston Globe from July 6 to July 7, 2019