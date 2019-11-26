|
ALLEN, Bradford D. Age 67, devoted and admired educator, of Concord, formerly of Sudbury, Nov. 25, 2019. Beloved husband for 26 years of Elaine (Alpert) Allen. Dedicated father of Kenneth Jacob Allen and David Goff Allen of Concord. Loving brother to Bonnie Allen of Acton. Dear uncle to Caitlin Campbell, Samuel Alpert and Jessica Alpert. Also leaves behind several cousins and friends. Funeral Service on Monday, Dec. 2nd at 11 am in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Burial following at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. A shiva/gathering will be held on Monday, Dec. 2nd from 3 to 8 pm, and on Wednesday, Dec. 4th from 6 to 9 pm at the home of Elaine and Brad, 157 Wright Road, Concord. For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019