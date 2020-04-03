|
|
SMITH, Bradford S. Deputy Chief Bradford Scott Smith Deputy Chief Bradford Scott Smith of Framingham, MA, passed away after a short battle with an aggressive cancer, on April 1, 2020 at the age of 56 in Framingham, MA surrounded by his loving family. His entire life was devoted to serving his community as a First Responder. His interest began as a teenager in Newton, MA where, along with his best friend Jay and a police scanner, he followed the ambulances. Later joining several Ambulance companies as an EMT and then Paramedic, ultimately the Framingham Fire Department, where his lifelong dream of becoming a firefighter came true. Brad strove for professional improvement not only within the Fire Department, but also by joining FEMA Urban Search and Rescue, Massachusetts Task Force 1 in 1995. He served on multiple FEMA US&R committees both before and after September 11, 2001 when Brad was among those immediately deployed to the World Trade Center. His experiences during those dark days prompted him to join APCO, Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials where he served on the Standards Development Committee and as an adjunct instructor. Serving for 32 years with the Framingham Fire Department, Deputy Chief Brad Smith touched the lives of countless members of the community. Brad enjoyed many memorable years in his home on Cape Cod with his two children Abigail Evelyn Smith and Michael Douglas Smith, his former wife Robyn (Lewis) Smith, and recently his fiancé Carmella Genovese Kall. This same team gave Brad comfort and peace in his last days, as did his many friends and fellow public servants who honored him. All those who knew Brad will smile as they remember his wry sense of humor, and his encouragement to strive for professionalism on every level. Brad is also survived by his brothers Wesly Hanton Smith of Hudson and Douglas Cole Smith, Jr. of Dover, and his sisters Evelyn Cole Smith of Woodstock, CT and Deborah Susanne Mozzicato of Acton, and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Beverly Jean (Lippold) Smith and his father Douglas Cole Smith, Sr. Due to the restrictions of public gatherings, a public firefighter funeral for family, friends, and his firefighter family will take place at a later date (to be announced) for our fallen hero, Deputy Chief Brad Smith. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., FRAMINGHAM. Remembrances in Brad's name may be made to: National Fallen Firefighter Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727, firehero.org or the Leary Firefighters Foundation, 5 Hanover Square, Suite 2103, New York, NY 10004, learyfirefighters.org To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020