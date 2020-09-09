JONES, Bradley H. Sr. Of North Reading, died Monday, September 7, at the age of 89, just three weeks before his 90th birthday. Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Jean, of 67 years, three children, Karen Billingham and her husband Marc, Mark Jones and his wife Ying and State Representative Brad Jones and his wife Linda. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Mark, Jr., Greg, Christopher, Alexis, Nicholas, and two great-grandchildren. Brad is a veteran of the Korean War. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Air Force never left him. He spent over 50 years in the hotel and restaurant hospitality industry as a project & purchasing manager for hotels and restaurants across the country, Central America and the Caribbean. He served his town and his county with great passion. He lived a full and happy life and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his Graveside Service will be private. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the North Reading Dollars for Scholars, Bradley & Jean Jones Endowment Fund, PO Box 529, North Reading, MA 01864. Arrangements are under the care of the Cota Funeral Home in NORTH READING. To share a memory or tell a story, please visitwww.cotafuneralhomes.com
